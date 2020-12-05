NEWBURYPORT -- The Newburyport Department of Public Services has declared a street parking ban effective at 6 p.m. today, Dec. 5, until further notice, due to expected snowfall. When a parking ban is in effect, DPS will turn on the flashing blue emergency beacons located at major intersections across the city. The blue lights went on at noon today.
During the parking ban, all on-street parking is prohibited on all public ways, according to a statement from the city. Any vehicle parked on a public way is subject to ticketing and/or towing at the owner’s expense. The city’s towing priorities are based on access needs for emergency vehicles, along with the type and duration of the event.
The city noted that residents may park free of charge in city-controlled municipal lots until the ban has been rescinded. Owners of vehicles parked in the municipal lots must remove their cars within 12 hours after the parking ban is lifted so the DPS crews can properly clear those lots.
Parking ban status information is provided at www.cityofnewburyport.com or by calling 978-463-0472.
