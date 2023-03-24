NEWBURYPORT — The state has added some new restrictions but the city is preparing for its third year of offering parklets to downtown restaurants and pubs beginning in May.
Outdoor dining has been popular in Newburyport for many years but the city began offering parklets – small, wooden risers that expand a restaurant’s presence – to businesses in the downtown during the initial wave of COVID-19 in 2020.
Each downtown restaurant that applied for a parklet last year has done so again this year, Mayor Sean Reardon recently said.
“Mission Oak Grill had a parklet out in front of City Hall last year. They’re not doing that this year. But I believe Cozy Kimchi is going to take that space,” the mayor said, referring to a new Pleasant Street eatery.
Parklets are constructed and stored by the city’s Department of Public Services, which most recently been working with National Grid to replace a 100-year-old, 12-inch gas main on State Street.
Although DPS typically installs parklets first on State Street, Reardon said the process will be reversed this year to make way for the continuing construction work.
“We’re kind of going backwards this year. Because of the work that’s going on, we will get Pleasant Street done and then hit State Street,” he said.
The mayor added that local diners can expect to see the first parklets installed about May 1.
“May 1 is the first day they can do it. But our goal is to have them ready to go by that day,” he said. “We’re very eager to have them here in Newburyport and we think they really make a difference, especially with some of the smaller restaurants that can really maximize their ability to serve more people with having that outdoor dining.”
Loretta owner Ted Epstein said he is happy to see the parklets return since they increase his Pleasant Street restaurant’s capacity by about 25 seats.
“I can’t say how happy I am to see them coming back,” he said. “They were particularly good during the pandemic because there were still some people who didn’t want to come inside. People also tell me it is so nice to dine out on a nice day and it’s like being in Europe.”
Restaurants initially work with the City Council and the Licensing Board to set up parklets and then only need to renew annually with the Licensing Board, unless they plan on making alterations.
City Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the parklets were funded through a $280,000 Shared Streets grant from the state Department of Transportation in 2021. Permits cost $5 per square foot.
Levine also said the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission has now become involved in the licensing of parklets and restaurant owners will need to comply with some new regulations.
“They will have to submit some extra plans and notify their abutters,” he said.
Reardon said the approval process is fairly strict but most restaurants seem to have the hang of things.
“This is one of those things that we are glad that we have been able to keep from the pandemic,” he said. “But there’s a lot more steps that the businesses have to jump through because the state has come up with more regulations around this issue.
“But we’re eager to have them here in Newburyport,” he added. “I think it really makes a difference, especially for some of our smaller restaurants that can maximize their ability to serve more people by having the outdoor dinning.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
