NEWBURYPORT — The mayor’s plan to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services may have met with approval from the City Council earlier this week, but at least one parks commissioner felt differently enough to resign.
Although Parks Commissioner Paul Swindlehurst said he believes in and fully supports Mayor Sean Reardon’s plan to reorganize the Parks Department, he nevertheless submitted his letter of resignation on Feb. 17, more than a week earlier.
Swindlehurst said he could see the writing on the wall in terms of how the council was feeling about the revised plan and wanted to get his resignation in early so the search for a new commissioner could begin without delay.
The City Council approved Reardon’s plan to place the Parks Department under the supervision of the Department of Public Services in a 10-1 vote Monday.
Swindlehurst has served on the Parks Commission since May 2020 and told The Daily News on Wednesday that he wanted to make sure the mayor has the opportunity to appoint someone more aligned with his vision for the Parks Department.
“It’s pretty much straightforward. I feel sad about it and I feel I brought a lot of strategic planning and evaluation to the commission. I will miss doing it,” he said.
Last fall, Swindlehurst inadvertently found himself in the midst of controversy following a woman’s failed attempt to have a plaque placed on a city park bench after donating money to the now-defunct Newburyport Parks Conservancy.
Just as workers engraved the donor’s name on a stone slab along the Clipper City Rail Trail, Swindlehurst walked past.
Swindlehurst quickly realized the Parks Commission had not approved the project. That prompted him to inform the Parks Department. An official with the department agreed the work had not been approved by the commission and halted the project, Swindlehurst said.
Reardon thanked Swindlehurst for his service to the commission.
“Paul was only on the Parks Commission for a few years but I believe those were years well spent,” the mayor said. “I know we had some good conversations about the parks plan with him and, at the end of the day, he didn’t agree with what we were doing but the rest of the commission did.”
The mayor added that he has a candidate to serve the rest of Swindlehurst’s four-year term who he intends to present to the council at its next meeting.
“I appreciate what Paul did and, hopefully, we can get someone great in there who will also give their time and expertise to the city,” he said.
Swindlehurst expressed interest in serving on the city’s Human Rights Commission last year. But he asked Reardon to remove his name from consideration.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
