NEWBURYPORT — The City Council received a unanimous recommendation on Tuesday night to approve the mayor’s proposal to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services. But one city councilor is warning that the issue may not be put to rest when the council votes next week.
Mayor Sean Reardon revealed his plan to the council in July, saying he could save the city more than $100,000 a year by consolidating the two departments.
Reardon’s proposal prompted the elimination of Parks Director Lise Reid’s position. The majority of Reid’s responsibilities would be moved to DPS with additional assistance from the Parks Commission, the mayor’s office and Newburyport Youth Services.
Some city councilors, including at-large Councilor Bruce Vogel, balked at the mayor’s plan. They said the proposal violated the city’s charter after the mayor neglected to file an administrative order before eliminating Reid’s position.
A group of local residents have formed The Friends of Newburyport Parks, which is unhappy with Reid’s termination and believes the mayor’s plan is unnecessary.
The City Council took up the matter Aug. 8, when it was referred to the Committee on Neighborhoods & City Services. That committee is made up of Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace and at-large Councilor Connie Preston.
The committee unanimously recommended the plan to the council during a meeting of the Committee of the Whole.
The council is expected to vote on the proposal at its meeting Sept. 27. The meeting will be held at City Hall beginning at 7 p.m.
“It’s game time Tuesday night,” Reardon said Wednesday of the upcoming meeting.
“As long as the process has been, it has been a good process as well,” he said. “It was nice hearing the feedback from so many different people and we have had some great conversations over the past five weeks.”
Donahue said Wednesday the meeting of the Committee of the Whole appeared to be in support of Reardon’s plan on Tuesday and it made sense to recommend it out of her subcommittee for approval by the council.
But the Ward 2 councilor also said the matter may be far from over.
“What happens at a committee meeting really does not necessarily mirror what may happen on the council floor,” she said.
The mayor reiterated that his plan is not to eliminate the Parks Department but instead move it under DPS.
“We are keeping the Parks Department together and are making it its own division underneath DPS, which already has a water, sewer and highway division of its own,” Reardon said. “Now, it will have a parks division and we will start seeing the benefits of the sharing of equipment and labor.”
Reardon said he would like to see the estimated $100,000 in annual savings from his proposal go right back into the city’s parks.
“We want to put as much as we can into that Parks Department moving forward,” he said.
The mayor posted additional information on his proposal Monday which clarifies that parks maintenance requests, reservations and permits will be handled by the DPS administrative staff, while capital improvement requests will still be handled by the Parks Commission.
A new group of residents is expected to be formed to handle advocacy and fundraising under the supervision of the mayor’s office and the Parks Commission, which would also be responsible for parks leadership.
Since the parks director handled grant writing, that responsibility would fall to the city’s part-time grant writer as well as special projects manager Kim Turner under Reardon’s plan.
Turner and Andy Port, the director of planning and development, would also be called upon to manage any parks projects, while Youth Services would be responsible for adult recreation.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
