NEWBURYPORT — The city’s annual “Clean Sweep” event, honoring Earth Day and Arbor Day, will scour the city this coming Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event targets city parks and other public spaces, picking up wind-blown litter, downed branches and yard waste left from winter storms.
Volunteers can work independently or meet near the playground at Cashman Park for a kickoff continental breakfast and site assignment. Tasks include cleaning up litter along the shoreline and throughout the city, raking and bagging leaves, cleaning garden beds, pruning shrubs with Parks Department guidance, picking up sticks and twigs to clear the way for mowing, and sweeping leaves and debris off trails and other drives.
“This event has been such a great community endeavor over the years,” says Parks Director Lisë Reid. “I am always so surprised and grateful for the extent to which residents will give a precious weekend morning to come together and better their city.”
Volunteers of all ages and abilities are needed and encouraged to pitch in. The Parks Department will provide trash bags, leaf bags, latex gloves, and rakes at Cashman Park or the department can also deliver supplies to sites around the city. Organizers recommend volunteers wear heavy shoes or boots and work gloves.
For more information, email parks@cityofnewburyport.com or visit http://newburyportparks.com/clean-sweep.html.
