DANVERS — Pastor Nancy Haverington of Newburyport is being recognized by Care Dimensions as part of Spiritual Care Week, which runs from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29.
Care Dimensions is recognizing Haverington for her outstanding professional chaplaincy and pastoral counseling she provides patients at the end of life, according to a news release.
As part of its interdisciplinary teams, Care Dimensions’ chaplains care for patients wherever they live: in their homes, in skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, in hospitals, and at its two inpatient hospice facilities in Lincoln and Danvers.
“Our chaplains are the women and men who live our mission every day to deliver and coordinate spiritual support, comfort, strength and peace to patients and their families,” Care Dimensions President Stephanie Patel said in the release.
“Chaplains are a very important part of the comprehensive team available to each Care Dimensions hospice patient,” she added. “They give ecumenical guidance and pastoral support in accordance with each family’s wishes and belief system.”
