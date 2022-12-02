NEWBURYPORT — Grocery shoppers heading to Market Basket or Shaw’s Supermarket on Saturday are being asked to help fill a police cruiser with food as the Newburyport Police Department hosts its 17th annual fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The annual food drive is presented in partnership with the Salvation Army of Newburyport and will take place while the Newburyport Fire Department will be collecting toys at Marshalls in the Market Basket Plaza.
Newburyport police Officer Matt Whitty, now in his eighth year assisting the Fill-A-Cruiser event, said he enjoyed being part of the drive.
“This year is really important because of inflation and the economy, which is starting to hit the middle class with the ability to afford groceries as well,” he said.
Whitty added the community has been very generous over the past 17 years, donating thousands of food products, including fruits and vegetables, as well as baked items, canned vegetables, and kids snacks.
Donation items that are needed this year include cereal; pancake mix and syrup; stuffing; boxed mashed potatoes; brownie/cake mix; canned soups; vegetables and fruits; bottled juice; and dry pasta as well as canned sauce.
Each recipient household will receive a dinner kit that includes all the fixings to host a holiday meal in their home, thanks to the Fill-a-Cruiser event, Whitty added.
“The Salvation Army gives us a list of what they need and grocery stores put together pre-packaged bags that are delivered to the Salvation Army, who create individual kits for each family and household,” Whitty said.
Those who benefit from the Fill-a-Cruiser event “could be anyone,” according to Whitty.
“A lot of people don’t even know who is in need. It could be your neighbor, it could be your friends,” he said.
Salvation Army Captain Jessica Berkhoudt said she was thankful for the support of the local police and dire departments, as well as the rest of the community.
“Because of the Fill-a-Cruiser food drive, we are able to provide many local families with holiday meals,” she said.
Rising inflation has driven more and more people to seek out food, utility and oil assistance, according to Berkhoudt who added her office gave out over $6,000 in heating assistance money to local families just this week.
The Salvation Army is also in the midst of its annual holiday red kettle campaign, which runs until Dec. 24 and has a $50,000 annual goal that Berkhoudt said is in danger of being missed this year.
“The kettles are tremendously important to us and we are currently projecting a loss over last year’s goal. We have collected about $20,000 by this week. The funds raised at the kettles don’t just go toward food assistance, they go to help with all kinds of economic hardships like emergency and disaster relief, addiction services, clothing and emergency shelter for people in the Greater Newburyport area,” she said.
Berkhoudt added the Salvation Army is also on the lookout for kettle ringers, and interested volunteers can call 978-465-0883.
“They can ring for a couple of hours or every other week. There really is some flexibly there,” she said.
The Salvation Army of Newburyport assists families and individuals in Newburyport, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield and West Newbury and hosts daily breakfasts at 9 a.m. every Monday though Friday. A free lunch is provided to go every Wednesday from 11-11:30 a.m., and a to-go dinner is also available every Thursday from 5-5:30 p.m.
For more information and ways to help support the community, go to: https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/massachusetts/newburyport/.
