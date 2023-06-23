NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Police Department last Tuesday received its sixth reaccreditation award after being assessed earlier in the year and then unanimously confirmed by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission. The Newburyport Police Department was initially certified in 2003 and has maintained accreditation since 2005.
Accreditation is a voluntary process that shows the agency is committed to meeting professional standards; the agency is willing to be assessed on a regularly scheduled basis by Commission-appointed assessors to confirm compliance with professional standards; and the agency agrees to correct any deficiencies discovered during the assessment process to establish or re-establish compliance with program standards.
City Marshal Mark Murray thanked accreditation manager Sgt. Greg Whitney and assistant accreditation manager Sgt. John Gavin, for their detailed work leading to another successful reaccreditation. Murray also thanked the staff and officers who practice the standards every day in an effort to ensure the department delivers superior service to the community.
