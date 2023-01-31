NEWBURYPORT — Assessors from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission are scheduled to visit the Newburyport Police Department on Feb. 21 to begin examining various aspects of the department's policies and procedures, operations and facilities, according to City Marshal Mark Murray.
Newburyport police first received state certification in July 2003 and full accreditation in June 2005. The department has successfully received reaccreditation every three years since.
Verification that the Newburyport Police Department meets the commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to gain state accreditation – a self-initiated evaluation by which police departments strive to meet and maintain standards that have been established for the profession, by the profession.
The accreditation program consists of 253 mandatory standards as well as 122 optional standards. In order to achieve accreditation status, the department must meet all applicable mandatory standards as well as 60% of the optional standards.
Achieving accreditation is a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.
Anyone interested in learning more about this program may call City Marshal Mark Murray or the department’s accreditation manager, Sgt. Gregory Whitney, at 978-462-4411.
