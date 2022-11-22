NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Police Department's 17th annual Fill-A-Cruiser food drive takes place Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside Shaw's Supermarket and Market Basket off Storey Avenue.
"The Newburyport Police Department invites you to join us in our annual food drive for the The Salvation Army, Newburyport. Officers and volunteers will be outside of Shaw's and Market Basket accepting donations and pre-packaged items that will be available for purchase inside the stores. We are grateful for the generous participation from the community each year for this event. Thank you to Officer Matt Whitty for coordinating this event and to the officers and volunteers that come out to support the food drive," a Newburyport police official said.
Items being sought for donation include cereal, pancake mix and syrup, stuffing, boxed mashed potatoes, mayonnaise, brownie mix, cake mix, crackers, macaroni and cheese, cream soups, canned green beans, canned corn, bottled juice, gravy, canned fruit, cookies and more. Residents also may donate cash, as well as Shaw’s or Market Basket gift cards.
At the same time, the Newburyport Fire Department will be running its annual toy drive in front of Marshalls on the same day.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Green Street police station's lobby anytime between now and the end of the food drive.
