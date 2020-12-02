NEWBURYPORT — One of the Police Department’s longest and most successful charity events, the Fill-A-Cruiser Food Drive, returns for its 15th year Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., officers will be outside Market Basket and Shaw’s to collect nonperishable food items, cash and gift cards to help support The Salvation Army of Newburyport.
Both supermarkets will also have prepackaged bags for purchase at costs ranging from $5 to $25.
For more information, contact Officer Matt Whitty at 978-462-4411, ext. 1088.
