NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank in Haverhill announced Friday that they will be merging their holding companies to better provide banking services well into the 21st century and beyond.
Newburyport Bank President and CEO Lloyd Hamm said the board of directors for both banks approved merging the holding companies, Newburyport Five Cents Bancorp, MHC and Pentucket Bank Holdings, MHC and the regulatory application process is expected to begin soon.
"We definitely want to emphasize it's not a merger of the banks and we will likely select a new name for the co-branded holding company. We'll be executing the final definitive merger agreement in the next couple of days and then we will begin the regulatory applications and the regulators have told us to expect that to run a long as about 120 days for approval," he said.
A holding company is created to buy and possess the shares of other companies which it will, in turn, control but typically does not produce goods or services itself.
The new holding company will initially be headquartered in Newburyport and both banks will keep their current employees, presidents, board of directors, charitable foundations, retail organizations, branch systems, commercial loan officers and brands, according to Hamm who promised no layoffs.
"We've already guaranteed all our employees that there will be no layoffs as a result of this. But there may be some great career opportunities for some of our employees, because there will be new jobs at the holding company level that don't exist today," he said. "The customers will continue to know the community banks that they see everyday, with their names and the brands, as well as the people they know there."
Hamm went on to say merging the banks' holding companies will have over $2.5 billion in assets and should make both companies more competitive in an ever-growing market.
"If you look around, there was a time when Newburyport Bank was a friendly competitor with The Providence Bank and The Institution for Savings and other community banks like Optima Bank (now Cambridge Trust) in New Hampshire. Today, we increasingly find that we are competing against Rockland Trust Bank, which bought East Boston Savings Bank. Then, of course, you have the big ones, the Santander Banks, Citizens Financial Group and Bank of America that have moved into our market, so community banks are increasingly challenged. This is our chance to create scale and efficiencies to continue to rival those banks," he said.
The new, combined holding company will own both independent community banks, which Hamm said will help them to remain just the way they are.
"This is ensuring mutuality for decades to come. As I promised the bank when I got here, I would work and endeavor with our team to make it the premier, full-service community bank in the seacoast region for the next 50 years and that's where I believe we're positioning ourselves," he said.
Hamm added the banks also hope to consolidate some services, while reinvesting in technology, talent, branding, marketing, as well as training and development for all staff members.
"Most people don't even know we have a holding company but, by combining at the holding company level, we can allow each bank to grow even faster. We can negotiate together and also increase our charitable giving. We can offer some, even better electronic products, maybe expanded hours in our call center and customer service center. They may see us more in ads and marketing because we're able to do more of that type of investment, those types of things," he said.
Hamm will serve as chief executive officer of the new holding company initially, while Pentucket Bank President and CEO Jonathan Dowst will serve as president.
"When I retire, some years down the road here, John's going to take over and be the CEO of the combined company," Hamm said.
Dowst said customers at both his Haverhill-based bank and at Newburyport Bank should not see any change in products or people.
"It's our intent that customers will only feel changes for the better," he said. "There will be no layoffs and no branch closures and we are committed to that. Our banks are 130 and 150 years old, respectively, and we're trying to ensure the next 130 to 150 years, by giving ourselves that scale and that that size to be able to afford operations and be competitive."
Both banks and their holding companies will also be changing their bylaws under the new arrangement, Hamm said, to put increased thresholds and prohibitions in place so that a future management team can't take the organizations public and sell the banks off.
"As we've seen in many community-based situations, it'll have a higher threshold to change the charter and a higher threshold in each bank to merge the banks. It will also prohibit management and the board from privately profiting by taking the organization public," Hamm said.
