NEWBURYPORT — After 14 months of discussions and a 3½-hour meeting Wednesday, the Planning Board rejected a special permit request from the Institution for Savings to construct an addition to the bank at 93 State St.
The board voted 5-3 against a motion to approve the special permit and site plan application for the city's Downtown Overlay District.
Don Walters, Leah McGavern and Tania Hartford voted in favor of the special permit. Alden Clark recused himself from the vote since he was not on the board when the public hearings began.
At the start of the meeting, bank attorney Lisa Mead and architect Christopher Angelakis of Architectural Resources Cambridge shared plans revised since the last meeting Feb. 17.
The alterations included changes to the façade along Prospect Street, the addition of a side entrance door, a switch to divided light windows around the building, and efforts to neutralize the appearance of the garage door.
The goal was to reduce the massing and scale of the building.
After much debate, some board members still did not think the efforts were enough and could not support the proposal due to the massing and scale of the project.
Chair Bonnie Sontag said she was glad to see improvements, but remained "disappointed that the applicant hasn't found a way to lower the eave line and thus, reduce the massiveness of the structure."
Vice Chair Rick Taintor said he was also disappointed with the proposal.
"I think that the bank should be able to expand on this site and I wish they could come up with a plan that does a better job of meeting the purposes of our zoning ordinance," Taintor said.
For more on the meeting, see newburyportnews.com and Friday's edition of The Daily News.
