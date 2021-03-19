NEWBURYPORT — After 14 months of discussions and a 3½-hour meeting Wednesday, the Planning Board rejected a special permit request from the Institution for Savings to construct an addition to the bank at 93 State St.
The board voted 5-3 against a motion to approve the special permit and site plan application for the city's Downtown Overlay District.
Don Walters, Leah McGavern and Tania Hartford voted in favor of the special permit. Alden Clark recused himself from the vote since he was not on the board when the public hearings began.
At the start of the meeting, bank attorney Lisa Mead and architect Christopher Angelakis of Architectural Resources Cambridge shared plans revised since the last meeting Feb. 17.
The alterations included changes to the façade along Prospect Street, a switch to divided light windows around the building, and efforts to neutralize the appearance of the garage door.
The goal was to reduce the massing and scale of the building, but Chair Bonnie Sontag, Vice Chair Rick Taintor, Elisabeth DeLisle, Anne Gardner and MJ Verde all agreed it was still not enough.
Sontag said she was glad to see improvements, but remained "disappointed that the applicant hasn't found a way to lower the eave line and thus, reduce the massiveness of the structure."
Taintor said he was also disappointed with the proposal and once again suggested the bank pursue an addition along State Street, rather than along Prospect Street and Otis Place.
"I think that the bank should be able to expand on this site and I wish they could come up with a plan that does a better job of meeting the purposes of our zoning ordinance," Taintor said.
Mead criticized that argument repeatedly, saying the suggestion was made in August but board members were opposed to the idea. She added that it would push traffic onto Prospect Street, upsetting residents even more.
"The bank is not interested in it," Mead said. "They're not interested in another full-on redesign because it doesn't accomplish their business purpose and it's actually not better for the neighborhood."
In a statement following the meeting, bank CEO and President Michael J. Jones wrote, "It is a sad day in Newburyport for the bank, our customers and the entire community when five Planning Board members can deny a worthy project that has undergone countless revisions and meets every legal requirement.
"It is a beautiful building and we have addressed all concerns about parking by putting all required parking onsite," he added. "Yet, these five members allowed eight neighbors — four of whom are moving out of the neighborhood — (to) control the destiny and future of a well-respected 200-year institution and the future economic development of the downtown."
Jones cited multiple people who voiced their support for the project, including Anna Jaques Hospital President Mark Goldstein, Newburyport Bank President Lloyd Hamm, Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Frank Cousins, Mayor Donna Holaday and city Planning Director Andy Port.
"Yet five Planning Board members allowed their judgment to be clouded by neighbors who wouldn’t be happy with any project we brought forward — that was abundantly clear from the beginning," he said.
"Although we will await the written decision of the Planning Board, we will without a doubt appeal this decision," Jones said.
In addition to those who spoke in support of the project, there were also over a dozen residents, including several abutters and a few members of the Historical Commission, who shared their continued opposition to the massing and size.
Addressing the decision after the meeting, Glenn Richards, who chairs the Historical Commission, said he believes the outcome could have been different had the bank met with residents early on and "been more open to suggestions."
He acknowledged the strong reputation the bank has had in the community for many years, saying "no one's happy that they had to be turned down."
"I think that our commission worked very hard to be fair and to fairly interpret the ordinances, and I think that the Planning Board did the same," Richards said.
