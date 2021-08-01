NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport police, the U.S. Coast Guard and Massachusetts State Police searched Saturday night and Sunday morning for a 33-year-old man reported missing by his girlfriend from the docks at the North End Boat Club.
Police identified the man as Kevin D. Mahoney, who turns 34 this week, of 19 20th St., Newbury, who was last seen on the docks at the boat club around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, but wasn't reported missing until 7:27 p.m. Saturday. Mahoney's car, boat, medications and belongings were at the North End Boat Club, according to the police log.
City Marshal Mark Murray said Sunday morning Mahoney was last seen by witnesses early Saturday morning. Mahoney's girlfriend, a Newburyport woman, reported him missing about 18 hours later, at which point Newburyport police officers began searching the grounds and docks of the boat club, off Merrimac Street. Murray said the Coast Guard also was notified but decided a search of the water wasn't feasible until dawn Sunday, when a USCG helicopter and 47-foot surf rescue boat from Coast Guard Station Merrimack River joined the effort at 6:30 a.m.
Murray said divers from the Newburyport Police Department and state police were searching around the docks.
"This is where he was last seen," Murray said. "It was told to us he was out on the dock and that he was intoxicated."
Murray said that late Friday night or early Saturday, Mahoney was with his girlfriend and went off on his own.
"We don't know what the reason was," Murray said. "There was some kind of confrontation between the two and they split up.
"We have a witness who said he went down to the dock. He was intoxicated, we were told. A lot of things happen on the docks," Murray said.
Murray and Harbormaster Paul Hogg, who was also at the boat club during the search Sunday, said divers had been in the water searching but had to be pulled out to wait for slack tide, which would be around 1 p.m. Sunday.
"With the clarity of the water and current, and there are a lot of chains under the docks, it's very dangerous" for divers, the marshal said.
Police described Mahoney as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a salmon colored golf or polo shirt, khaki shorts and tan boat shoes.
