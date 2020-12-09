Newburyport police effort brings in $7,000 in food, gift cards

NEWBURYPORT — The 15th annual “Fill-a-Cruiser” food drive held Dec. 5, on a cold, wet, and rainy day, still brought in hundreds of pounds of food and personal care items.
Volunteers braved the weather and worked outside collecting donations from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Community members donated food items, pre-packaged food bags, cash gifts, and gift cards. At the end of the collection all of the donations were delivered to Major Todd Hughes at the Salvation Army in Newburyport, according to Lt. Matthew Simons, who oversaw the food drive.
These donations will help stock the food pantry where they can be distributed to families in need. In all, the food drive raised more than $7,000 in food, cash, and gift card donations.
"A huge thank you to everyone who helped to support this cause," Simons said in a press release. "Additionally, a special thanks goes out to each of the volunteers who helped with this initiative and to Officer Matt Whitty who coordinated the effort. A job well done!"
