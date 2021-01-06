NEWBURYPORT — City leaders raised thousands of dollars and collected much-needed relief for numerous causes this holiday season, according to a joint statement released Wednesday.
To help local families during the holiday season, Newburyport Youth Services, as well as the Newburyport Police and Fire departments, worked with community members to collect donations to meet a variety of needs.
"Even amid the difficulty of an ongoing pandemic, members of the Newburyport community stepped up to support those in need this holiday season," Mayor Donna Holaday said. "I'm so grateful for the generosity of all those who donated, and also for all of those who worked to facilitate these programs in the face of unprecedented challenges."
The Police Department recently raised $2,300 for Home Base No Shave. Through the campaign, members of the department may forgo facial hair restrictions during November and donate or raise money to support Home Base’s mission to help veterans and their families heal from invisible wounds such as post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injuries.
The Home Base No Shave fundraiser typically takes place each November, but City Marshal Mark Murray allowed officers to keep their beards through the end of December if they donated to The Salvation Army. That effort resulted in $750 being donated by 15 members off the department.
The Police Department also collected more than $7,000 in food, cash and gift card donations to benefit The Salvation Army and Newburyport's food pantry during its 15th annual Fill-a-Cruiser food drive.
The Fire Department collected hundreds of new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots, a U.S. Marine Corps program that has collected toys for children in need each holiday season since 1947, according to Fire Chief Chris LeClaire.
In addition, Newburyport Youth Services and the YWCA of Greater Newburyport's Family to Family Holiday Program collected donated toys, gift cards for essential items, clothing, computers, bicycles and other items that went directly to 300 Greater Newburyport families this holiday season.
Families were asked to identify a wish and a need for everyone in their household this holiday season, and the Family to Family Holiday Program was then able to fulfill their requests — such as providing driving lessons, new glasses, dental work, school pictures and beds.
The program helped 300 families, including 616 children and 463 adults. An additional 82 families were able to be included in 2020 compared to 2019, and 500 people volunteered as "elves" to support the program — an increase of 171 over 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.