NEWBURYPORT – A homeless man told a Newburyport District Court judge on Monday he doesn't remember chasing a woman with a stick outside the Essex Street Inn last October but admitted a judge or jury could convict him of assault.
Michael J. Collins, 43, saw the assault charge continued without a finding for 18 months but was ordered to take his medication and to remain drug and alcohol free with random screens for at least six months. Judge Peter Doyle also ordered Collins to undergo a mental health evaluation, stay at a Worcester-based treatment program, and stay away from and have no contact with the woman he chased.
Collins' arrest on Oct. 26 for assault came just weeks after he was charged with malicious destruction of property after local police say he damaged a camera in his jail cell. In addition to damaging the camera, he spat on the door, forcing the department to hire a cleaning crew. In all, police say he caused $515 in damage, according to Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy.
Police had placed Collins in protective custody on the afternoon of Sept. 16, near Waterfront Park after receiving calls of a suspicious person in a parked car. When police arrived, the shirtless Collins appeared heavily intoxicated, they said.
Kennedy said that around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 26, Collins threatened to hit a woman walking to her car with what she said was a stick or branch. The woman managed to get in her car and speed away before Collins could strike her.
The woman called the assault "one of the scariest incidents in her life," Kennedy told Doyle.
"A situation no one should ever be in," Kennedy added.
Collins, speaking via video conference, said he had little recollection of the assault, calling his memory "foggy."
"Honestly, I had no intention of harming this lady," Collins said, before admitting he could be found guilty of the charge regardless.
Kennedy asked Doyle to continue the assault charge for two years so that the probation department could make sure Collins remained drug compliant and following all orders from the court.
"He spiraled out of control relatively quickly," Kennedy said.
Collins told Doyle he would be staying at a Worcester treatment center once a bed opened up for him. Following the assault Collins stayed at Bridgewater State Hospital for a month, he also told the judge.
Doyle then ordered the assault charge continued without a finding for 18 months and dismissed the malicious destruction of property charge.
