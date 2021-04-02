Newburyport police, Pettengill House aim to reduce fentanyl overdoses

NEWBURYPORT – Since Jan. 1, there have been three fentanyl overdoses in the city reported to police, but none of them fatal.
That number may have been higher if not for the Police Department’s involvement in the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative’s One2One: Engagement to Recovery program since early March.
The program, piloted last spring and summer, empowers police and community partners to distribute fentanyl test strip kits to those in need. The program also provides referrals to treatment and information about other resources available to those who use drugs and their loved ones.
“We are proud to take part in this program and actively work to prevent overdoses in our community,” City Marshal Mark Murray said. “Thank you to PAARI for partnering with us and providing the kits needed to do this important work. This is a tremendous asset that will help protect and save lives.”
The test kits allow people using street drugs or pharmaceuticals to test what they are about to take before it is too late.
“And that can be lifesaving,” said Lauri Murphy, a substance use counselor at The Pettengill House in Salisbury.
Sometimes, street drugs are tainted with the synthetic opioid and a person believing they are taking a nonlethal pill could be ingesting enough fentanyl to kill them, she added.
In all, The Pettengill House partners with 10 area police departments to provide referrals, client outreach and family support to people in need.
Murphy said the kits, which she called a “harm reduction approach,” also provide a way to “open up additional conversation” not just with drug users, but also their loved ones.
There have been 20 fentanyl overdoses, three of them fatal, reported to those 10 police departments since Jan. 1, according to Newburyport police Inspector Dani Sinclair.
Sinclair, who has been leading the department’s involvement in the program, said Newburyport police officers handed out five fentanyl test kits in March.
Murphy said The Pettengill House, which has a supply of kits on hand, distributed about 10 of them during the same period.
Through the One2One program, PAARI will provide up to 300 kits for each participating police department, as well as training and technical assistance for officers and community partners on how to distribute fentanyl test kits and use them to build rapport and make referrals to services.
PAARI is a nonprofit charged with helping law enforcement agencies nationwide create pathways to treatment and recovery without arresting people.
In Massachusetts, PAARI partners with 130 law enforcement agencies. PAARI, founded alongside the Gloucester Police Department’s groundbreaking Angel Initiative in June 2015, has been a driving force behind this rapidly expanding community policing movement, according to Executive Director Allie Hunter.
“We are excited to partner with the Newburyport Police Department to help support those with substance use disorder and prevent overdoses,” Hunter said. “They’ve shown a great commitment to creating increased access to resources and programs for treatment and recovery, and this program will help to further that work.”
For information about the One2One program, including three newly launched training videos, visit paariusa.org/one2one.
The Newburyport Police Department has partnered with The Pettengill House and PAARI Recovery Corps for the initiative.
For a kit, contact Sinclair at 978-462-4411, ext. 1007; Murphy at 978-243-9746; or Outreach Coordinators Darlene Cruz and Beth Blazonis at The Pettengill House at 978-463-8801.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
