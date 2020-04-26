NEWBURYPORT — Police are seeking help from the public after at least nine cars in the South End were broken into early Sunday morning.
In a phone interview, Lt. Richard Siemasko said officers are investigating a report of two people who were "entering unlocked cars and rifling through them" in the area of Prospect, Franklin, Bromfield and Milk Streets. Police believe the car breaks took place between midnight and 2 a.m.
Officers responded to a call from one resident around 1:15 a.m., who reported hearing someone trying to break into his car, Siemasko said.
When police arrived they tried to stop a vehicle but the suspects fled. They soon found the vehicle abandoned on Tyng Street, and discovered it had been stolen from a residence on Franklin Street, Siemasko said. In addition, police recovered a second vehicle which had been reported stolen from Salem.
Detective Dani Sinclair, who is leading the investigation, is seeking video surveillance from residents in the area of the car breaks, as well as the area of Tyng Street. Sinclair encourages those with cameras to check footage from that time frame and to report any suspicious activity they might see.
"We're still getting phone calls right now," Siemasko said, saying the investigation is ongoing.
On its Facebook page, the Newburyport Police Department wrote, "During these difficult times, we are reminded that crime does not take a break. Even though you may not be in your vehicles as frequently, please remember to secure them and not make them enticing."
Anyone with information, or residents who have not yet reported a suspected car break, are asked to contact Sinclair at dsinclair@newburyportpolice.com or 978-462-4411.
