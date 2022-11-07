NEWBURYPORT — Graffiti has been popping up along the Clipper City Rail Trail and police are asking for the public’s help to find out who is responsible.
Police Lt. Matthew Simons said the tagging appears to have occurred roughly three or four times in October along the rail trail, from the Gillis Bridge to the MBTA commuter rail station on the Newbury border.
Simons added that his department is working on some leads and said graffiti can be an issue Newburyport from time to time.
“Sometimes, it’s often, sometimes, it comes in little spurts. Sometimes, we go months without seeing it,” he said. “There are a few different doggy waste containers and some other various city structures that were tagged with some graffiti that seems to be from the same tagger.”
While police handle the law enforcement end of the graffiti situation, it falls to the Parks Department to repair the damage, according to Simons.
Resident Jim McCarthy often volunteers his time picking up trash in city parks and said he first noticed the new graffiti about two months ago.
“There has always been a tag here, or a tag there. But the parks manager is telling me that they are going from one end of the rail trail to the other and they can’t keep up with trying to clean it,” he said, referring to Michael Hennessey.
McCarthy said he has spotted new graffiti on a silver box at the Bartlet Mall, as well as on the back of a stop sign on Malcolm Hoyt Drive.
“It was on the rail trail at first, now it is expanding and it all looks fresh to me,” he said.
Simons said inspectors are looking into graffiti found under the Route 1/Gillis Bridge off Merrimac Street on Halloween.
“An officer on his way to work noticed it before it was even reported to our department,” he said. “So we are still in the early stages of the investigation on that. But we don’t believe it is connected to the other offenses.”
The graffiti recently found under the bridge is very elaborate, according to McCarthy.
“That must have taken awhile,” he said. “I’m wondering how they can be underneath there, doing that for that long and nobody saw them? I’ve seen it on the side of Route 1 before. But never under the bridge like that.”
McCarthy also said he has noticed over the years that taggers seem to stick to a code, which often finds them tagging items such as stop signs and garbage cans that need repair.
“The box at the Bartlet Mall is brand new and shiny. So these people are a bit more daring than I have seen before,” he said. “They are doing this in very public places. The rail trail in the dark at night is not all that daring. Underneath the Gillis Bridge is pretty daring.”
Simons asks that anyone who notices suspicious people with paint markers, or cans rattling around in a backpack, near the rail trail to give the Police Department a call at 978-462-4411.
