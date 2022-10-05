NEWBURYPORT — Thanks to local police, the School Committee learned that flexibility, teamwork and understanding are the keys to a safe public school district during a special public safety forum Monday night.
School Superintendent Sean Gallagher was joined by police Sgt. Gregory Whitney and School Resource Officer Kyle McElroy in updating the committee on the policies and practices in place to keep the district’s four schools safe.
More than a dozen people, including state representative candidate C.J. Fitzwater and Ward 6 City Councilor Byron Lane, attended the presentation at the Senior/Community Center, which Gallagher said he could see being done on an annual basis.
The school district works on potential emergency responses with the city’s Police and Fire Departments and partners with the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council. Gallagher said the council has provided a template for managing crisis situations, such as natural disasters, the death of a staff member or student, medical emergencies, and school violence by outlining the responsibilities and duties of school employees and students.
“The multiple people in our school system will all have a role in various emergency responses,” he said.
The doors of the district’s four school buildings are locked and monitored each school day, with all guests asked to identify themselves through a video intercom and sign in using a photo ID. In addition, the staff uses a key fob system to enter and exit buildings, Gallagher said.
Whitney said McElroy monitors the four school campuses throughout the day. Day shift patrol officers also visit the buildings.
“We have been doing daily walkthroughs and that really reinforces that culture of belonging and our officers now feel like they are a part of the school,” he said.
Whitney added that City Marshal Mark Murray makes sure that all officers are familiar with the school buildings and showing a friendly face to students and staff along the way.
“This has led to a lot of positive interactions within the schools,” he said.
Having police officers at the schools helps to create an atmosphere of trust, according to Gallagher, who added that the district tracks attendance data for warning signs.
“We look at students who may have been very active and, all of a sudden, they are dropping their different activities. I think that communication between the administration and the other professionals within the system is beneficial,” he said.
Video cameras monitor all the buildings and are overseen by Director of Facilities Stephen Bergholm. All staff members are responsible for making sure doors stay locked at all times and administrators and designated staff carry walkie-talkies to keep in touch.
The district continues to utilize the Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate active shooter training protocol, also known as ALICE, with an annual, online staff workshop, three building-based drills with the Police Department, and ongoing district-level reviews.
“We are really making sure that our students and staff have the ability to feel empowered and take action, regardless of what emergency they are facing,” Gallagher said.
Whitney said each of the city’s police officers has been trained in active shooter response and remains in touch with surrounding municipalities.
“We all train together, we all are on the same page,” he said.
The Police Department is trying to stay on top of online warning signs and potential threatening statements but Whitney added that the biggest hurdle has been social media companies.
“A lot of times the information is just taken down from the site. We could serve them with a search warrant but we’re not going to get it immediately,” he said. “A lot of times, it takes weeks, days, months.”
The district stresses positive behavior intervention, according to Gallagher. He said providing mental health support and positive approaches to discipline can teach young people to look to adults for help.
“When a student makes a mistake, our idea is not to suspend and isolate,” he said. “Our idea is discipline that’s really focused on having the students make amends for their mistake so we welcome them back into the community. This is truly essential when we are talking about creating that welcoming environment.”
Gallagher said the school district strives to create a safe environment for all staff and students, which includes a culture of belonging, while also making sure if someone sees something, they say something.
“It’s really about creating a sense of community that we are all looking out for each other and our well-being,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.