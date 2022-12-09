NEWBURYPORT — The patience of local motorists will be tested beginning next month when the city begins a three-month gas main replacement on State and Middle streets.
Mayor Sean Reardon said National Grid will replace a 12-inch gas main on State Street as well as an 8-inch pipe on Middle Street beginning in January.
“They want to replace the gas main on State Street. It’s a 100-year-old gas pipe,” the mayor said.
Reardon added that the work is expected to take three months and traffic on State Street would be limited to one lane.
“There’s never a good time to do anything on State Street, except, maybe in the dead winter,” he said. “Since it’s a three-month process, I want to get this done before we get into the nicer weather in the spring, and then we’re talking parklets and all of that.”
Reardon added that he has yet to receive an exact date from National Grid for when the work would start. But he said his administration has been meeting with officials from the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry and some of the downtown businesses that would be affected the most to better prepare them for the project.
Residents who live nearby will also receive information from National Grid in the mail soon. The city will host a public meeting to review details of the utility work with National Grid at City Hall on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“We’re going to hit every medium possible to get this information out there and we’re going door to door as well,” the mayor said. “We’re doing Reverse 911 notifications to let residents throughout the city and specifically on State Street and Middle Street know of this work that’s going to start sometime in January.”
The mayor added that the three-month prediction is based on relatively good weather.
“That’s why I wanted to start in January. It gives us a cushion, so that, if we have a few bad storms and the work gets pushed, we can still get the work done by the end of April,” he said.
Jamie Tuccolo, acting director of the Department of Public Services, said his crews have routinely worked very well with National Grid.
“They will work on a section of between 100 and 200 feet at a time,” Tuccolo said. “Then, they will backfill and move on to the next section. That way, there won’t be a continuous, open trench throughout the entire journey and I have every confidence that this will go smoothly.”
Both streets will be open to traffic during construction. Work on Middle Street is expected to run to Fair Street and the mayor said some delays can be expected on State Street as the project moves its way up to Prince Place.
“State Street will go down to one lane of traffic,” Reardon said. “It’s a one-way street, which is helpful and traffic will still have be able to flow up. Parking will be taken away on one side of the street as the work moves up from Market Square, all the way up to (Lexie’s Newburyport) at Prince Place. But the sidewalks and State Street will remain open.”
The city plans to repave Middle Street when the work with National Grid has been completed, the mayor said.
“Middle Street was on our list for streets to be paved this year, so this will help with that. We’ll get that work done and be able to pave after the work,” he said.
Newburyport police Lt. Rick Siemasko said his department was recently told of the planned construction work and will work with DPS to come up with a plan to deal with the lane closures.
“We’ve seen these types of projects in the past and some are more impactful than others,” Siemasko said. “DPS will be in touch with us as we get closer to the project’s start and we will do what it takes to make it work.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.