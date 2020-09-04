NEWBURYPORT — With two weeks to go until the Newburyport Public Schools begins the year with a hybrid learning model, officials shared new details about classroom setups, food services, transportation and other topics at a School Committee meeting Wednesday night.
“This is going to be a fluid year,” Superintendent Sean Gallagher told the committee, recognizing that all plans are subject to change as more becomes clear about COVID-19.
“Once we have everyone back in school, we’re still probably going to be changing the plans and how the learning models are going to look like because this is the first time we have done this,” Gallagher said. “We’re in a pandemic.”
Food Service Director Pam Kealey talked about what lunchtime will be like at each school.
All schools will follow COVID ServSafe food preparation protocols and make prepacked meals for the time being. Students will be seated 6 feet apart so they can take their masks off to eat.
Payment for meals will be contactless and families are encouraged to make online payments through myschoolbucks.com to limit cash transactions.
Facilities Director Steve Bergholm spoke about how the department spent the summer moving extra furniture out of classrooms and into storage to allow for social distancing. Desks are 6 feet apart and Plexiglas has been added to serve as sneeze guards.
He said the district has purchased gallon-size jugs of hand sanitizer for each classroom and touch-free hand sanitizer dispensers, as well as electrostatic sprayers and hypochlorous acid for cleaning and extra signs to remind people about social distancing.
For bus transportation, students will be required to wear masks, maintain social distancing and stay in assigned seats. Windows will be kept open at all times for ventilation except in cases of extreme weather, Gallagher said.
Because of significantly reduced capacity on buses, students will be encouraged to safely walk or bike to school, if possible.
Students will be asked to fill out a health screening questionnaire each day. Cathy Riccio, district supervisor of nursing and health services, said she is working to put together a link that would be a lot like an app so students will be reminded of what to check for in terms of symptoms each day.
The answers would be shared confidentially with school nurses and allow the district to collect data and refer to it as needed.
Riccio said the district would not necessarily check every day that a student has filled out the questionnaire, but parents will be asked to check in with students before sending them to school.
Also during the meeting, principals from each school discussed some of the problem solving they have been doing this week with teachers officially back in the buildings.
“Our curriculum is really being impacted by our operations,” Nock Middle School Principal Lisa Furlong said. “In a normal school year, it’s usually the other way around. Usually, I’m the one saying, ‘We’re not going to let the operations stand in the way of what we’re trying to do from the curriculum perspective.’”
Furlong said teachers have been brainstorming ways to approach the more collaborative and hands-on learning as items cannot be shared with social distancing.
For example, seventh-graders usually work on a project where they build a bridge and share resources.
So, Furlong said, the teachers found a way to work with it by expanding robotics from just eighth grade to seventh grade. Nock has Lego robotics kits that each student can use and even take home if schools return to a fully remote model.
Athletic Director Kyle Hodsdon provided an update on school sports, though an official decision on its fate has not been made.
He said tentative schedules have been designed and there will likely be games each Saturday with some on Sunday as well. More information should be available later this week.
Hodsdon emphasized that the Cape Ann League intends to “be consistent” with protocols in each of its school districts so there is no confusion.
The School Committee meets again Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. To watch the full 3½-hour meeting, go to www.youtube.com/user/PortMediaNewburyport.
