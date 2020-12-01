NEWBURYPORT — The average single-family homeowner in the city should expect to see around a $69 increase in property taxes for fiscal 2021.
At a meeting Monday night, the City Council unanimously approved the Committee on Budget and Finance's recommendation to approve a residential factor of one, meaning all property in the the city — residential, open space, commercial, industrial and personal — will be taxed equally.
The council also unanimously approved a tax rate of $12.64 per $1,000 of assessed value for fiscal 2021.
Councilor at-large Charles Tontar, chair of the Committee on Budget and Finance, said residential properties increased 4.7% in value this year, while industrial properties increased 0.6% and commercial properties increased 0.2%.
Across all categories, property taxes increased an average of 1%. The median household will see a tax bill of $7,315 for fiscal 2021.
The median assessed value of a single-family residence in fiscal 2020 was $557,150, according to Tontar. This year, the media assessed value of a single-family residence was $578,750.
"Forty-nine percent of single-family residences will have tax increases that are either negative or less than one (percent)," Tontar said.
"I think that this is and will be a positive thing for the taxpayers," said Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, who is also a member of the Committee on Budget and Finance.
Zeid, who recognized this as a "tough year for everyone," said this tax increase was "as close to flat as one could hope for."
With that in mind, he made it clear that this minimal tax increase could "catch up to us next year."
"We're just stacking it up and so that's the question that looms over us for next year's budget, but I think the taxpayers hopefully will take some comfort in knowing that we did everything we could this year to bring this down as close as we could to flat, or near flat, across the board," Zeid said.
