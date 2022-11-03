NEWBURYPORT — The following is a list of events and activities organized by the Newburyport Parent Teacher Organization.
Jersey Mike’s PTO fundraisers happening this week
The Jersey Mike’s fundraiser continues until Saturday, Nov. 5. Visit any time through Friday and round up your purchase to benefit the PTO. On Saturday Jersey Mike’s will donate 10% of your purchase to the PTO. Jersey Mike’s is located at 35 Storey Ave., Newburyport.
Election Day bake sale at the Senior/Community Center
The PTO is looking for bakers and volunteers to sell baked goods Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center at 331 High St., Newburyport. Bakers can bring baked goods the morning of the event, or drop them off the day before, but the PTO needs to know who the bakers are in advance to send them Health Department regulations. Please contact sandra.s.schwarzkopf@gmail.com with any questions about this event.
PTO recycling initiative
The PTO is working on a recycling initiative in preparation for America Recycles Day on Nov. 15. There are several options to recycle, including recycling candy wrappers (there will be a Trick or Trash recycling box at the Bresnahan and Molin/Nock for candy wrappers), unwanted clothes and shoes that can be dropped off in the Ecosmith bins outside of the Bresnahan and Molin/Nock, and composting pumpkins.
PTO meeting next week
The next general PTO meeting will take place on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Brewing Company located at 40 Parker St., Newburyport.
For more information on the PTO visit: newburyportpto.com
