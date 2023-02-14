NEWBURYPORT - Newburyport PTO volunteers hand-delivered over 1,000 personalized candy-grams over Valentine's Day after spending weeks assembling them.
The PTO candy-gram initiative was an old fundraiser that was brought back in 2020 to give the Newburyport families the opportunity to send a note of love and thanks to as many people as they wished, explained organizers.
This year the PTO received a substantial donation of Lindt Chocolates from a local resident Dacey Wilson, and Kate Suchecki set up a candy-gram packaging factory in her home to assemble the boxes.
Twenty percent of all candy-gram sales were donated to the District Nurses Emergency Fund, and the Newburyport PTO sent a candy-gram to each staff member in the Newburyport Public Schools as a thank you for all that they do.
"While it was great to see how many Newburyport families supported this sweet initiative, the most heartwarming part of this fundraiser were the volunteers. So many wonderful people came to the Suchecki household to help package the treats and volunteered their time to personally deliver the candy-grams. All of them were thrilled to be a part of something that brought so much joy to others," volunteer Sandra Schwarzkopf said in an email.
