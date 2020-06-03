Newburyport PTO member steps down after 15 years

NEWBURYPORT — If most residents did not know the name Alex Coir beforehand, those driving by Nock/Molin School over the last few weeks now know she is a longtime member of the Newburyport Parent Teacher Organization.
As a small token of appreciation for Coir’s 15 years of service to the PTO, her colleagues changed the sign outside the Low Street school complex to read: “Thank you Alex Coir — 15 years on PTO.”
“It was cute, yeah. It was nice. Totally unexpected,” Coir said Monday.
Coir’s time on the PTO is about to end with her youngest of four becoming a freshman at Newburyport High School in the fall. The Newburyport PTO is affiliated with the city’s elementary and middle schools.
“The time has come. I’m the dinosaur at the table with all those whippersnappers,” Coir said.
Pam San Antonio, the PTO’s treasurer, thanked Coir for helped providing the schools with many opportunities during her many years of service.
“Alex is a true advocate for students,” San Antonio said in an emailed statement. “She is always a voice for what’s best in the interest of the kids and follows through with action behind her words. I know she’ll continue to work for Newburyport schools and support the PTO.”
Coir said her first major PTO project was the addition of a playground at the old Bresnahan Elementary School. Since then, she had the pleasure of working with hundreds of mothers, administrators, educators and civic leaders.
“It was great,” said the former president of the city’s Mothers Club and a current Newburyport Education Foundation board member.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.