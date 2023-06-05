NEWBURYPORT — Openings are currently available for the Newburyport Public Library home delivery service. Through this service, a librarian delivers library items to patrons' homes on a monthly basis. To be eligible, patrons must live in Newburyport with a condition that prevents them from visiting the library for a period of at least three months. Both temporary and permanent spots are currently available. Once spots are filled, patrons may request to be placed on a waitlist in anticipation of future openings. For more information or to request this service, please contact a reference librarian at 978-465-4428 ext. 242 or email info@newburyportpl.org.
