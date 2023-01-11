NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Public Library presents the workshop "Recycled Words: Found Poetry and Art-Making" on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. in the library's program room.

Registration is required. Participants use random words salvaged from various sources to create associations, then write a poem.

The words on salvaged paper will be incorporated (recycled) into their art project, which is a five-page, accordion foldout book. All participants will take home a finished product.

This is an engaging, challenging project that offers participants a chance to share their creativity and imagination. Hosted by Yetti Frenkel. Register on the library's website www.newburyportpl.org, or by calling 978-465-4428.

The library is located at 94 State St., Newburyport. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you