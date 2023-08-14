NEWBURYPORT — Author Wayne Miller visits the Newburyport Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. to discuss his book "Burn Boston Burn: The Story of the Largest Arson Case in the History of the Country."
Burn Boston Burn tells the story of Boston in the early 1980s when the city is set ablaze. Two hundred sixty-four buildings were intentionally set on fire resulting in millions of dollars in damages and hundreds of injuries. This is the true story of the deep conspiracy of nine men, determined to wreak havoc on the city and the relentless investigators who uncovered them.
Told from the perspective of the head U. S. Treasury, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms special agent in charge of the investigation, Burn Boston Burn is a tale of political deceit and internal corruption. The book details the series of crimes that shook the city of Boston and became known as one of the largest arson cases on record in the history of the country. In this presentation, we will hear about the largest arson case in the history of the country.
Miller was a Special Agent, Criminal Investigator and Certified Fire Investigator for the ATF for 25 years. During his career, Miller examined more than 2,300 fire and explosion scenes, responded to over 25 major incidents, as well as testified as an expert in more than forty cases in federal and state courts in civil and criminal cases.
This event is intended for adults. Registration required.
Call the library at 978-465-4428 or check out the library's events calendar to learn more.
Register by visiting newburpyortpl.org, or by calling 978-465-4428. Those who sign up and cannot make it, call the library at 978-465-4428 to cancel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.