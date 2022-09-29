NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will host a virtual Boston Tea Party-themed lecture on Oct. 4 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Danielle Beaudette of The Cozy Tea Cart will discuss the discovery of tea and its impact on history as early as the 1600s.
People will learn how tea affected England, the East India Company, the Townshend Revenue Act, the Boston Massacre, the Tea Act of 1773, and the Boston Tea Party.
Also discussed will be the Intolerable Acts, smugglers, and financial, technological and agricultural innovation – all brought about because of a simple cup of whole leaf tea.
Register for this event at newburyportpl.org or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
