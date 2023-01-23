NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Public Library presents "Gardening with Native Plants: Why and How," a Zoom-based seminar on Monday at 7 p.m.
Hear from Amy Meltzer who will focus on the current biodiversity crisis; the evolutionary history among native plants, insects, birds and fungi, and how the interdependent relationships among diverse species are necessary for their survival. She will show how growing native plants and using ecological landscape practices can simultaneously reverse biodiversity loss, increase resilience in our landscapes, and slow climate change - all while creating a beautiful garden. Register for the Zoom-only seminar on the library's website, newburyportpl.org, or by calling 978-465-4428.
