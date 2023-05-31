NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Public Library is hosting an in-person event on Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. as Martha Chiarchiaro discusses artist Claude Monet and his gardens at Giverny.
Registration is required. Seats are limited. From 1883, for more than 40 years, Monet cultivated his gardens at Giverny in France, which served as his artistic inspiration. From water lilies to his Japanese bridge, paintings from Monet’s gardens became icons of Impressionism. The lecture explores the development of Monet’s gardens and the changes taking place in the paintings he created throughout his last decades.
Chiarchiaro has brought history to life through the art of the times for more than 30 years. She received her masters’ degree in the history of art from Williams College and teaches a variety of art history courses at the Worcester Art Museum, the Worcester Institute for Senior Education garden clubs, senior centers, libraries, and other cultural organizations.
Registration is required. This event is intended for adults. Register on our website (newburyportpl.org) or by calling 978-465-4428. Attendees who sign up and cannot make it, please call the library at 978-465-4428 to cancel.
