NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Public Library is hosting a presentation by Jenna Elliott, founder of The Naked Flower, Professional Organizers, who wants participants to get organized. The free presentation takes place Tuesday at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Elliot has been an organizer and re-designer for more than 19 years and works with a variety of clients, both in the office and in the home. Prior to starting The Naked Flower, Elliot was a master floral designer and project manager for a Fortune 500 company. This fun and interactive workshop will get you focused on your organizing goals. Register on the library's website: newburyportpl.org, or by calling 978-465-4428.
