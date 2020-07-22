NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Public Library will host historian and scholar Jane Oneail on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. for a talk focusing on art inspired by the New England shoreline, "Seaside Escapes: The Art and Architecture of the New England Coast."
This interactive program will look at paintings by American artists, including Winslow Homer, Robert Henri and Edward Hopper, as well as the over-the-top elegance of Newport, Rhode Island, summer homes designed for the titans of industry in the 19th century.
This is a Zoom program. Participants may sign up via the library website's event calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/ or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
For more on the library:www.newburyportpl.org/.
