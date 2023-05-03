NEWBURYPORT — Anne Barrett tells the tale of Martha Washington in “The First First Lady” on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Newburyport Public Library.
The very embodiment of the saying “Behind every great man is a great woman,” Washington, as the first first lady, played a central role in the birth of the United States.
In this living history performance, Barrett will take the audience to the times and places where the nation’s story began.
This event is intended for adults. Registration is required on the library’s website, newburyportpl.org, or by calling 978-465-4428.
Those who sign up but cannot make it are asked to call the library to cancel.
