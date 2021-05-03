NEWBURYPORT — “Eternal Spring” will be presented via Zoom on May 11 at 6:30 p.m. by Newburyport Public Library.
Art historian Michael Norris shows the audience beautiful private gardens, from ancient to medieval, through the Metropolitan Museum of Art and its branch museum, The Cloisters.
Norris focuses on gardens from ancient Rome through the Middle Ages in northern Europe, including plants appearing in the The Cloisters’ famous Unicorn Tapestries.
This program requires registration to receive the Zoom link. People can register by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242, or online via the library event calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/05-2021.
