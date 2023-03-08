NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library presents a virtual lecture, "Painter's Palette: A History of Color," on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
People may take for granted the use of color in art, but historically, much thought, effort and expense has gone into that choice, according to a release from the library.
Drawing on the work of many authors, Mary C. Woodward will explore the world of colors and learn how certain colors were discovered, created and exploited.
Guests will see the library spin the color wheel and explore each of the seven colors of the spectrum. They will also be introduced to new pigments and dyes such as gamboge, smalt and mummy brown.
Virtual registration is required. This event is intended for adults. Register on the library's website, newburyportpl.org, or by calling 978-465-4428. Those who sign up and cannot make it are asked to call the library to cancel.
