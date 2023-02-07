NEWBURYPORT — The Friends of Newburyport Public Library will host its annual children’s magic show and used book sale on Feb. 25.
Due to the pandemic, the event has not been able to host entertainment the past few years.
“Before the pandemic, this event was standing room only and we are hoping it will be again this year,” said Stacey Brandon, president of Friends of the Newburyport Public Library.
The entertainment will include Pete Jackson’s “Magic To Go Show” and an opportunity for children to meet Peanut the magic bunny.
A used book sale will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. and all books will be 50 cents. The book sale is free and open to the public and the events will take place in the library’s Program Room.
Advanced registration is required for the magic show. Online registration opens Friday.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library.
The library is 94 State St.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
