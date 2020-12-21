NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Schools will remain in a remote learning model for the two weeks following the holiday break, and then return to a hybrid learning model on Jan. 19.
The School Committee unanimously voted in favor of this decision Monday night after receiving recommendations from members of the district medical advisory including Dr. Jessica Lasky-Su, an associate professor and epidemiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School; Michael Allard, chief operating officer at the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Home Base Program; and Cathy Riccio, district nurse leader and supervisor of health services.
School district officials have been proactive with contact tracing, which has allowed them to keep students in a hybrid learning model since the start of the school year. There are some exceptions, as the high school started out in a remote model before moving to a fully hybrid model at the start of the year.
Following the Thanksgiving break and a rise in COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Sean Gallagher, on the advice of the medical advisory team, asked the School Committee at a Dec. 7 meeting to consider moving the district into a temporary remote learning model for the days leading up to the holiday break.
The committee agreed and voted to have students switch to remote learning this week as a precautionary measure, from Monday to Wednesday.
At the meeting Monday night, Lasky-Su shared some data from the state's weekly COVID-19 update, focusing on incidence rate and positive test rate from Oct. 7 to Dec. 17.
On Oct. 7, the positive test rate was 0.46% and the incidence rate, or the rate of change in the number of people who are testing positive for COVID-19, was 2.8%.
Most recently, on Dec. 17, the positive test rate was 5.56% and the incidence rate was 56.3%.
"So when you see this incidence rate go from 2.8 out of 100,000, that's the rate of change in October, to 56.3," Lasky-Su said the rate at which people are getting COVID-19 is "tremendously higher, 20 times higher."
“It’s not just that the test positive rate is going up, it's that the rate at which point people are acquiring it is also going up,” she said. "It's getting faster and faster."
Lasky-Su recognized that COVID-19 transmission within the schools has not been a major issue yet, but as cases continue to rise at this rate, she said things like contact tracing become more difficult because it becomes harder to pinpoint where the initial exposure took place.
She emphasized that this switch to remote learning would be temporary to benefit the district in the long run.
The focus of the medical advisory team has been and continues to be "what can we do proactively to keep schools open?" she said.
The team has also been mindful of the communities around Newburyport, Allard said, adding, "As a county, Essex County, overall, throughout the commonwealth, has had the second highest rates of infections and deaths" in Massachusetts.
As of Dec. 19, the U.S. had reported 311,000 deaths from COVID-19 complications, he said.
In putting the total number of COVID-related deaths in the U.S. in perspective, Allard said the number "supersedes U.S. fatalities from World War I and World War II combined.
"To say that this is unprecedented in the last century, in many ways, is an understatement," he said.
In helping the School Committee see the progression of COVID-19 cases in the district, Riccio compared the first six and a half weeks of school to the following three and half weeks leading up to Thanksgiving break, as well as to the four weeks following that.
Between Sept. 16 and Oct. 30, the district had six students and three staff members test positive for COVID-19. Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 23, there were six students and one staff member who tested positive.
Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 19, there were 22 students and eight staff members who tested positive, which was a jump from the previous 10 weeks. Riccio and other members of the medical advisory team expect another spike following the holiday break.
Committee members debated over whether to take the vote on Monday, with some suggesting that the superintendent make the official call.
Gallagher said he supported the recommendations of the medical advisory team and said he would like the district to return to hybrid learning on Jan. 19.
Students with special needs were given an exception to the switch to remote learning and may continue to attend school in person.
Steven Cole was absent for the vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.