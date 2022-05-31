NEWBURYPORT — A second sculpture of a tree can be seen along the Rail Trail, thanks to the Friends of Newburyport Trees.
Mayor Sean Reardon honored on Arbor Day, April 29, the day and the sculpture. The sculpture celebrates those who have contributed to the project. The second tree is located near the first tree, between the Washington Street crossing and High Street underpass. “One tree represents $40,000 in donations that have improved the Newburyport urban landscape,” Crispin Miller, president of FoNT, said in a prepared statement.
In preparation for the second sculpture, invasive Norway Maple trees and bittersweet vines were cleared by Bartlett Tree Care (who donated the removal of the two largest trees) and Tomahawk Tree Services. Tree stumps were ground, and four new trees, along with the first of shrubs and perennials, were planted. Patrick Nesius donated his time to lay two brick paths to the tree sculptures.
Over the coming year, more trees, shrubs and perennials will be planted. The Parks Commission has approved four future tree sculptures.
“We created our Recognition Tree program in 2018 and have filled the available leaf spots,” said Miller. “A donation of $750 enables us to purchase a street tree of the donor’s choice, to plant it and to provide watering for two years. Engraved as desired by the donor, a metal tag is placed on the actual tree and a 10-inch stainless steel leaf is affixed to our tree sculpture.”
To date family, friends, teachers, colleagues, and organizations have been honored or memorialized on the Recognition Tree sculpture and new trees added to the city’s urban forest.
FoNT plays an integral role in planning, planting and caring for Newburyport’s public trees. The organization has donated over $40,000 to support the fall and spring planting efforts of the Tree Commission.
Donations can be sent to FoNT at P.O. Box 1155, Newburyport, MA 01950 or made online at FoNTrees.org. To volunteer, email fontrees@gmail.com.
