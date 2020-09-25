NEWBURYPORT —The city has been awarded a $1 million state grant that will help protect the wastewater treatment plant from storm surge and sea level rise.
The grant comes from the state Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness program and will help offset the cost of the $1.7 million project that includes the construction of a sloped stone revetment wall that will stabilize some 900 feet of the bank along the Merrimack River, which flows behind the facility. An elevated berm will also be constructed behind the revetment, which will complete the missing riverfront segment of the Clipper City Rail Trail.
The plant, which was built in 1964 and has undergone a $37 million update, is two to three feet below the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s current base flood elevation. The final elevation of the berm and retaining wall will be 14 1/2 feet, bringing the property 2 1/2 feet above the FEMA base flood elevation. This work will protect the facility from flooding or other catastrophes that may result in additional, costly repairs, according to a press release from the city.
Construction is expected to begin in January.
“The $1 million MVP grant award is great news for our city” said Mayor Donna Holaday in the release. “This proactive project both provides needed protection to keep the Wastewater Treatment Facility safely operating and completes a critical piece of recreational infrastructure. I am delighted that we have received this substantial grant award from the state, and look forward to completion of this project.”
Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid remarked on the importance of the project as a means of protecting the plant, noting that the Merrimack has encroached upon it in recent years.
"The wastewater treatment plant is obviously a critical piece of infrastructure, is important for the city, and we've had some nor'easters that have threatened it in the past," said Zeid.
The MVP program has previously provided grants to the city for the planning and permitting associated with this project, as well as funding for a climate change vulnerability workshop and a climate change vulnerability study on the wastewater treatment facility.
The city has also hauled away polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) that were found in the soil, which needed to be completed before work at the plant could begin.
In addition, Newburyport has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the commonwealth’s MassTrails Grant program to support construction of the Rail Trail portion of the project, in addition to $150,000 in Community Preservation Act funding that was contingently approved for the project.
The City Council will begin their process of accepting the grants and approving the remaining funding at its Sept. 29 meeting.
For more information, contact Geordie Vining, senior project manager in Newburyport’s Planning Office, at gvining@cityofnewburyport.com.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
