NEWBURYPORT — The city is in line to receive $520,707 in state road and bridge funding as part of a $375 million municipal transportation bond bill recently finalized by the state House and Senate.
The bill incudes $200 million in Chapter 90 roadway money, as well as an additional $150 million to fund six transportation-related state grant programs.
The bill also includes $25 million in municipal road construction funding to assist rural communities, specifically those with populations of less than 10,000 and a population density under 500 people per square mile.
Newburyport received $518,045 in Chapter 90 funding from the state last year and will see $520,707 once Gov. Maura Healey signs the bill. Healey is scheduled to do so today during stops in Amesbury and Lowell.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said Mayor Sean Reardon used portions of last year’s Chapter 90 funding to help pay for the second year of the city’s five-year rolling streets and sidewalks plan. The plan allows the Department of Public Services to pave roughly four miles each year.
Reardon said in a text message he’s very happy to receive this critical assistance from the state.
“We depend on this funding, which allows us to maintain our streets and sidewalks,” he said. “It’s great to see an increase.”
Levine added that Newburyport was able to use $2.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to help pay for the first two years of the streets and sidewalks program as well as roughly $500,000 in Chapter 90 funding and roughly $300,000 in meals tax revenue.
Newbury will receive $267,000 in Chapter 90 funding and Town Administrator Tracy Blais said the amount is consistent with what the town has received from the state each year.
“We are indeed pleased by this news and will use these funds for road improvements, just as we have in the past, with a focus on Pine Island Road,” she said.
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said in a press release that maintaining good roads and bridges is an essential function for municipal government, but one that comes with substantial costs.
“Chapter 90 funding represents a partnership to meet those costs and I am pleased to have been able to work with (state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport) to deliver these funds to Newburyport,” he said.
Shand said in a press release that the bill will give municipalities in the First Essex District better financing opportunities to tackle their more complex projects. The district includes Newburyport, Salisbury, Merrimac and portions of Amesbury.
“This (bill) provides a more equitable allocation of state funding to our smallest communities for their roads and bridges,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.