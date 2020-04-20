NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport recorded the first death of a resident from complications of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to city officials.
“It is with great sadness we share this news with our city,” Mayor Donna D. Holaday said in a statement Saturday.
Speaking for herself, Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Christopher LeClaire, City Marshal Mark Murray and Health Director Frank Giacalone, the mayor said, “We offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual. We have been working tirelessly to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and will continue to provide regular updates to residents as information becomes available.”
The statement said no further information about the individual was being released.
There were 34 known cases of the novel coronavirus in Newburyport as of Sunday, according to the city’s website.
Also on Sunday, the Beth Israel Lahey network reported in its daily email three confirmed COVID-19 cases at Anna Jaques Hospital, including two people in the intensive care unit, and three suspected cases, with one in the ICU. The network said there was one confirmed case of COVID-19 among AJH employees.
The network said that at Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals, 47 patients had been confirmed positive for COVID-19, with seven of them in the ICU. An additional 34 were suspected positive, with three in the ICU. A total of 52 employees have been confirmed positive between the two hospitals.
Salisbury reported the first death of a resident from COVID-19 last week. As of Sunday afternoon, the state recorded 1,706 deaths from COVID-19 and said 38,077 residents tested positive for the virus. In addition, a total of 162,241 Bay State residents were tested for the virus.
Newburyport has been actively monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, and is closely following the latest guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the statement said. Holaday declared a local state of emergency several weeks ago in line with the state of emergency declared by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Holaday and other officials have urged residents to stay home and to abide by social distancing of at least six feet if they must go out. The city closed playgrounds, ball fields and municipal buildings. Earlier in the week, the Board of Health mandated that customers and employees inside essential businesses must wear masks, and city officials have encouraged the use of masks for all residents.
The Board of Health also issued an emergency order banning public gatherings of any size and barring evictions in the city until further notice to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
City Hall also developed a centralized webpage, Newburyport Connected — Community Resources, with information for residents pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis, including food resources, opportunities to volunteer or donate, information on the federal CARES Act and support for small businesses. To visit the page, go to https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/connected.
Residents with questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic can also call 211, a phone number established by the state to provide the public with information throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
Additionally, residents can visit the Massachusetts DPH website: www.mass.gov/resource/information-on-the-outbreak-of-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19.
