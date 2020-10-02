NEWBURYPORT — This Saturday, Oct. 3, the city will hold its first monthly drop-off recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon. Recurring drop-offs will be held the first Saturday of each subsequent month.
No chemicals or paint will be accepted, but residents may bring anything with batteries, rechargeable batteries, cords, fluorescent and LED bulbs and metal items, as well as items that are 100% plastic, such as resin lawn chairs, vinyl siding, toys, and laundry baskets.
There will be no weekday hours at the Recycling Center on Colby Farm Lane during the week of Oct. 4.
There will be no change to trash and recycling pick-up due to Columbus Day or Veterans Day. The next holiday to delay trash and recycling collection is Thanksgiving Day.
The Colby Farm Lane yard waste facility will begin Sunday hours on Oct. 4 until closing day on Dec. 6. Hours on Sundays will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular Tuesday through Saturday hours remain from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The city is asking residents to sort materials before coming to the yard waste facility. Sticks and other branches of trees need to be placed in the pile on the right near the entrance to the facility. Other garden and lawn debris, including leaves, goes in the pile on the other side of the facility. Dirt does not go in either pile.
The city's first curbside leaf pick-up will be held Saturday, Nov. 7. There will also be two more Saturdays for leaf pick-up on Nov. 21 and Dec. 5. Please place leaves only in brown paper leaf bags and fold bags over at the top. If necessary, residents may use barrels instead of leaf bags, as long as they are conspicuously labeled as leaves.
