NEWBURYPORT – Seventeen owners, employing 155 people, admitted the decision to shutter businesses across the state in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus could result in the permanent closure of their businesses, according to a recently released city survey.
The survey, released Wednesday by Mayor Donna Holaday’s office, represents 262 Newburyport businesses and 10 from nearby communities. It was conducted from April 29 to May 12, as part of the city’s plan to reopen the local economy. Not all businesses surveyed closed their doors.
“It just shows how dire the situation was,” said Matt Coogan, Holaday’s chief of staff.
Since the survey was conducted, news from the state has been more encouraging and specific in terms of when businesses can reopen; that has likely improved the confidence of business owners deciding whether to close or reopen, Coogan added.
“We’re getting more hopeful responses,” he said.
Mark Iannuccillo, Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry vice president, said he was impressed with the number of business owners who responded.
“The survey was huge in figuring out which direction to go,” Iannuccillo said.
In mid-May, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a four-phase reopening of the state’s economy. The first phase included manufacturing and construction companies, houses of worship, hair salons and barbershops.
The second phase – which is scheduled to begin Monday – includes restaurants, retail businesses, restaurants, hotels and other personal services such as nail salons and day spas. All those businesses can reopen with restrictions.
Bars, casinos, gyms and museums can reopen as part of phase 3.
Of the local business owners admitting they may never reopen, seven of them are in the food industry, six are brick and mortar retail shops, two are salons and one is a lodging-related business, according to the survey.
The survey also shows that 66 percent of responders registered a sales drop while 59 percent reported staffing issues or layoffs. Thirty-two business owners decided to close their businesses on their own while 108 owners were forced to close under the governor’s order.
Cash flow was the leading concern across business types but was highest for restaurants, retail shops and offices. The ability to pay rent ranked second by those industries. Other concerns mentioned were layoffs, losing staff to New Hampshire and having enough income to live while their businesses remained closed.
Data also shows that business owners aren’t expecting business to return to normal until a COVID-19 vaccine is available. Owners are split down the middle when asked if businesses should be allowed to open right away or to wait longer to increase customers and employee safety.
With many businesses expected to open as soon as next week, going forward, owners and city officials are all concerned about opening up safely. That has inspired serious discussion about offering outdoor restaurant seating and purchasing bulk quantities of personal protective equipment and distributing items to business owners, according to Coogan.
He said there is a balancing act underway to improve customers, employee and owner confidence in the months that follow. That balancing act is being tackled by several focus groups consisting of leaders from different sectors including restaurants, retail shops, manufacturers and personal services. Each group has been meeting over the last few weeks.
Another byproduct of the survey is the ability to go after a $400,000 Community Block Development Grant offered by the state. Coogan said the city is working with Amesbury officials to secure what he called a “micro-business grant.” Micro-businesses have five or fewer employees, Coogan added.
Data from the survey was used to secure another grant, this one from the state Attorney General’s Office. The $30,000 grant will be distributed to local small businesses. More information on those two grants will be released soon by the city.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
TO READ A PDF of the survey, go to www.newburyportnews.com.
