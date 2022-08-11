NEWBURYPORT — The following is a list of the early voting in person schedule at the  Senior/Community Center, 331 High Street, Newburyport for the primary and final municipal elections: 

The schedule is as follows:

Primary - Sept, 6

Saturday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 30,  8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug 31, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1,  8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Final Election - Nov. 8 

Saturday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 24, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26,  8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27,  8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4,  8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

