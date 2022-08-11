NEWBURYPORT — The following is a list of the early voting in person schedule at the Senior/Community Center, 331 High Street, Newburyport for the primary and final municipal elections:
The schedule is as follows:
Primary - Sept, 6
Saturday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug 31, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Final Election - Nov. 8
Saturday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 24, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
