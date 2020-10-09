NEWBURYPORT – The owner of a New Pasture Road service station and car repair shop was barred from conducting state inspections for three months after reaching a settlement with Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.
Healey's office claimed the vehicle repair shop RL Currie Corp. issued eight fraudulent passing inspection stickers for passenger cars and 40 fraudulent passing inspection stickers for heavy-duty diesel trucks.
The suspension settles a 2015 lawsuit alleging RL Currie Corp. and inspector Randy L. Currie of West Newbury violated the Massachusetts Clean Air Act’s Inspection and Maintenance Program, and the state’s consumer protection law.
For each fraudulent passenger vehicle inspection, employees conducted a test on a substitute car they knew would pass and then used the results to issue a passing inspection sticker to an untested vehicle, according to the complaint.
The complaint also alleges employees used illegal methods to falsify passing results for the heavy-duty diesel trucks.
“These defendants put public health and our clean air at risk by falsely certifying to unsuspecting customers that their vehicles passed emissions tests when they weren’t properly inspected,” Healey said. “These laws are designed to protect the environment and the health of our residents and inspectors will be held accountable for violating them.”
Under the settlement, Currie is prevented from conducting safety and emissions inspections for three months. Currie is also required to pay a civil penalty reflecting his ability to pay, which will be suspended pending compliance with the terms of the consent judgment and Massachusetts environmental laws and regulations during a three-year “compliance period.”
The settlement follows extended litigation in Superior Court, including its decision partly granting a motion for summary judgment by the AG’s Office.
“The goal of motor vehicle inspections is to protect public health and safety, and no one should be allowed to circumvent the process,” said Registrar Jamey Tesler in a press release. “The Registry appreciates the work of investigators in uncovering these violations and raising awareness about the dangers of this type of fraud.”
In addition to the settlement Thursday, the Superior Court previously found after a hearing in April that RL Currie Corp. violated the Massachusetts Hazardous Waste Management Act, failing to notify the state Department of Environmental Protection of its storing, using and disposing of hazardous waste; failure to comply with a safety storage requirement; and failure to register with MassDEP as a generator of waste oil.
Waste oil is considered a hazardous waste in Massachusetts, and MassDEP’s regulations under the Hazardous Waste Management Act establish extensive procedures and protocols to ensure that hazardous waste oil is safely managed and monitored for its entire life cycle to protect public health, safety and the environment.
