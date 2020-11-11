NEWBURYPORT — The city’s active COVID-19 cases jumped to 37 as of Monday afternoon, bringing Newburyport’s total cases so far to 220, with eight residents having died from the virus during the pandemic.
The new numbers, announced via the city’s website Monday, come as a significant jump from the 23 active cases and 196 positive total cases reported by the city Thursday.
The city was initially bumped into the “red” or “high risk” category by the state Oct. 29. State officials did release revised metrics for risk calculations late last week. The new weekly public health report is due to be released Thursday.
During an update given to the City Council on Monday, Mayor Donna Holaday said she is “very concerned” about the city’s rising cases.
While Holaday said she believes the city has so far “done a really good job in terms of keeping our numbers down,” she urged residents to practice social distancing, wear masks, and take other safety measures to prevent the virus’ spread.
Holaday said while the city cannot disclose the names of those who test positive for the virus, it is commonly spreading among family members and “we did have a family of five that was in quarantine.”
The mayor also said “we had four cases at the high school this weekend,” but she believes the city’s schools are able to continue operating with their “hybrid” learning model rather than shut down as other schools in the state have done when positive cases were reported.
“We are able to manage with the systems we’ve set up and the contact tracing,” Holaday said. “We’ve also hired another part-time nurse to assist in the contact tracing because it’s getting quite extensive, particularly in the schools.”
On Nov. 2, Gov. Charlie Baker issued Executive Orders 53, 54 and 55, ordering certain business to close by 9:30 pm, reducing sizes of gatherings, urging people to stay at home at night, and requiring anyone over 5 years old to wear a mask in public regardless of social distancing.
Under the orders, indoor gatherings at private residences are limited to 10 people, and outdoor gatherings at private residences are limited to 25 people. All gatherings, regardless of size or location, must end and disperse by 9:30 p.m.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
